VIDEO: This LaMelo Ball alley oop is absolutely incredible

LaMelo Ball with the alley-oop toss of the month. The only person that can stop the Ball brothers? Their dad pic.twitter.com/R1CSvpUM6p — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) February 18, 2017

Don’t look now, but the Ball brothers are at it again.

That’s the youngest Ball brother you see in the highlight reel above, carving his way into the lane before offering up one of the assists of the year on a floated pass in the lane. Luckily for Ball, the alley oop cane showcased the athleticism that the Ball brothers have, as well as their capacity to turn potentially hairy games into blowouts, like the team’s California Interscholastic Federation first round victory against JSerra, 105-74.

LaMelo’s assist may have been less than ordinary for new fans of the Chino Hills Huskies, but for true Huskies backers, the dunk was almost just another point worth noting on a long run of them by the Ball brothers and their Chino Hills brethren.