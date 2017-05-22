VIDEO: This middle school teacher in a pink tutu brutally embarrasses a student in end of year teacher-student game

There are epic crossovers, and then there’s the kind of undressing that one Alabama teacher tossed on one of his students.

The faculty was victorious. #crms #differencemakers #dcseffect A post shared by Blackbears (@crmsblackbears) on May 19, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

The ankle-breaking, jaw-dropping because you couldn’t see it coming highlight was delivered by an as-yet unidentified teacher for Cedar Rapids Middle School in Alabama, who took a rebound and launched a fast break, taking out a would-be thief in the process.

The lessons here are numerous for such impressionable youths: 1) Don’t reach for the steal on the break, it’s the surest way to be left looking foolish; 2) This teacher has a boundless reservoir of confidence. No one else would ever play pick up in a Joakim Noah Knicks shirtsey; 3) Never sleep on the basketball player wearing the tutu, they’re definitely just trying to sucker you into complacency.

CRMS social media claims that the teachers won the annual charity game. We wouldn’t doubt it, and would bet that Noah had his best game of the season in the process, pro or amateur.