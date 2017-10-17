VIDEO: This no-look TD pass from Smithtown West (N.Y.) may be the play of the year

What’s better than a wild, scrambling touchdown pass? A wild, scrambling touchdown pass that eventually results in a behind-the-back, no-look scoring play.

Just how you draw it up. Right @kzawadzki44. Completed 15 passes, none easier than that. @espn is this worthy of your #SCtop10? I think so pic.twitter.com/EZ9YJ1tWEQ — Anthony Shaw (@Coachbeefshaw) October 15, 2017

Take in the glory of Smithtown West (N.Y.) quarterback Kyle Kawazdki and his preposterous freelanced touchdown pass. After scrambling around the backfield, Kawazdki eventually let go of the football as he was being wrapped up and spun to the ground. He flipped the ball up over his head like a bridal bouquet, with the ball traveling in a perfect arc to Chad Cusumano, who brought in the catch for one of the season’s most unique touchdowns.

The pass was one of five by Kawazdki in a 40-14 victory. The win was Smithtown West’s third in a row on the road, compared with three losses at home. Perhaps they just need a little more Kawazdki magic when they’re playing in front of the home fans?

There’s more good news for everyone who hopes to catch another breakthrough moment of improvisational magic from the Smithtown West quarterback: He’s committed to play at Yale, where he’ll attempt to repeat plays just like this.