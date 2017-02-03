VIDEO: This perfect Emmaus (Pa.) break included a long snapper-style assist, nasty dunk

With Emmaus matched up against Pennsylvania rival Easton, every basket was destined to matter. None were as pretty as a second quarter fast break sparked by a block.

As captured by EmmausSports.com, Emmaus used suffocating defense in the paint to shut off an Easton attack and then launched a fast break. Guard and NJIT college commit David Kachelries eventually received the ball on the wing and drew the collapsing Easton defender. While it looked as if Kachelries’ body positioning, facing away from the basket, would keep him from keeping the play alive, he instead used a moment of ingenious improvisation, firing an assist through his legs, long-snapper style to a cutting Josh Artis, who slammed home the pass for two easy points.

The final margin of victory for Emmaus? 56-53. Told you every bucket mattered.

In terms of style points, the Kachelries-inspired team bucket stands as one of the best of the year, if not the best. In fact, it was good enough to land on SportsCenter’s Top-10, with good reason.