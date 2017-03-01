VIDEO: This playoff-winning buzzer beater for Central Christian Acad. might be shot of the year

Take a deep breath now, because this shot might just take it away.

That’s Central Christian Academy’s Josh Clanton, grabbing a rebound from a missed free throw by Indianapolis Arlington and heaving it the length of the court for a miraculous playoff victory. According to Twitter user Justin Steele, the free throw went up when there was just 0.5 seconds remaining.

The long-distance game-winner decided a tense game in a Sectional 59 playoff battle. That it would end on an all-time buzzer beater like that makes it all the more remarkable. Central Christian led by seven following three quarters only for Arlington to mount a furious rally and appear set to win with fewer than a second remaining.

That was all before Clanton’s dramatic intervention.