VIDEO: This simple drill will help you become a better infielder

Soft hands are essential to great infield play, especially up the middle. But how do you develop that softness? It’s easier than you might think — as long as you’re thinking of funnels, eggs and water balloons!

In this video exclusive from YSPN360.com, Grand Canyon University head baseball coach Andy Stankiewicz uses relatable, everyday language to explain a simple drill that’ll have you gobbling up routine grounders and tough hops alike with the confidence of a pro.