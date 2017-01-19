VIDEO: This Vince Carter-level dunk by Chase Hunter is the early standout of 2017

🤕 A video posted by Chase Hunter 🏀 (@chase1hunter) on Jan 17, 2017 at 8:52pm PST

Note to Georgia high school hoopsters: If Chase Hunter is heading down the lane, get out of the way. Fast.

That’s Hunter in the highlight above, where the Westlake (Ga.) sophomore went full Vince Carter ‘I’m going to dunk right on top of you no matter how tall or large you may be’ in throwing down his slam in the lane directly on top of a would-be defender.

Here’s another angle of the slam. Note: It’s equally jaw dropping:

This angle. 😨 (Submitted by @kimalimark) A video posted by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on Jan 18, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

Yes, that is insane. It belongs in an And1 Mixtape Tour highlight or, perhaps an old NBA Jam clip. No one actually throws down a dunk that fierce in a game. Or at least they didn’t before Hunter decided his time was now.

While he still has two years of high school basketball remaining, Hunter already holds two scholarship offers from SEC programs. Something tells us that will change shortly as his feats of fortitude continue to reach broader audiences (and, particularly, more coaches).

A player as talented and athletic as Hunter doesn’t stay under the radar for long, particularly when they actually convert a dunk like that.