VIDEO: This Walton (Ga.) touchdown defied all logic for one of the year's most unique touchdowns

There are lucky bounces, and then there’s the set of consecutive bounces that led to a Walton touchdown during the Raiders’ 44-10 rout of Wheeler.

play of the night? play of the night. #Team11 pic.twitter.com/3L8A551lww — Alex Glaze (@Alex_Glaze) September 16, 2017

Walton senior wide receiver Chandler Smith cut open down the field, but the throw from his quarterback fell short. Luckily for Smith, Wheeler linebacker Omarea Carpenter — who had dropped back into pass coverage — made a play on the ball but couldn’t bring it in, instead allowing it to ricochet off his ankle and bounce up perfectly into the hands of Smith, who was still waiting by to snag it up.

From there it was a sprint to pay dirt for Smith, who outraced Carpenter, who just couldn’t get up quickly enough.

It was the kind of play that Walton couldn’t have drawn up any better. And while it wasn’t decisive in the game, or Smith’s most athletic play, it’s very likely to be the most memorable and unique touchdown he’ll ever score.