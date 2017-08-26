USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Thomasville (Ga.) kicker Carl Blackmore drills 57-yard field goal a week after setting school record with 53-yarder

VIDEO: Thomasville (Ga.) kicker Carl Blackmore drills 57-yard field goal a week after setting school record with 53-yarder

Video

VIDEO: Thomasville (Ga.) kicker Carl Blackmore drills 57-yard field goal a week after setting school record with 53-yarder

A Georgia placekicker set a school record in both of his school’s first two games, surpassing a 53-yard kick he connected on in Week 1 with a stunning 57-yarder in Week 2.

Carl Blackmore, the senior placekicker at Thomasville (Ga.) High, connected on a 53-yard attempt during the school’s season-opening, 37-8 rout of Cairo. As the Thomasville Times-Enterprise noted, Blackmore’s kick actually cleared the uprights with some distance to spare, setting the stage for his boot in Week 2.

How would Blackmore upstage his Week 1 performance? By hitting the 57-yard kick you see above in a game at Thomas County Central.

Here’s a look at the 57-yard gem from a slightly different angle:

Like so many great high school kickers, Blackmore is a converted soccer player. He took up kicking footballs on a whim when seeing the Thomasville varsity team practice after playing in a soccer game on a nearby field. By the end of his first varsity season, Blackmore was already a Region 1-2A special teams player of the year award-winner.

Now he’s a record-holding field goal kicker for Thomasville, where it will truly take something for anyone to knock off his 57-yard record. Well, anyone except himself, of course.

, , , , Outside The Box, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home