VIDEO: Thomasville (Ga.) kicker Carl Blackmore drills 57-yard field goal a week after setting school record with 53-yarder

A Georgia placekicker set a school record in both of his school’s first two games, surpassing a 53-yard kick he connected on in Week 1 with a stunning 57-yarder in Week 2.

Carl Blackmore, the senior placekicker at Thomasville (Ga.) High, connected on a 53-yard attempt during the school’s season-opening, 37-8 rout of Cairo. As the Thomasville Times-Enterprise noted, Blackmore’s kick actually cleared the uprights with some distance to spare, setting the stage for his boot in Week 2.

@SoGaFootball THS kicker Karl Blackmore breaking his own school record from last week with a 57yd fg against TCCHS @TvilleDogsFB pic.twitter.com/CR2gueaba6 — William Rayburn (@wrayburn16) August 26, 2017

How would Blackmore upstage his Week 1 performance? By hitting the 57-yard kick you see above in a game at Thomas County Central.

Here’s a look at the 57-yard gem from a slightly different angle:

New record 57 yard field goal by kicker Carl Blackmore of Thomasville High school @MaxPreps pic.twitter.com/XxaezDI9aE — KeShaun 😈🌊 (@__MajorKe) August 26, 2017

Like so many great high school kickers, Blackmore is a converted soccer player. He took up kicking footballs on a whim when seeing the Thomasville varsity team practice after playing in a soccer game on a nearby field. By the end of his first varsity season, Blackmore was already a Region 1-2A special teams player of the year award-winner.

Top Sports: @TvilleDogsFB's Carl Blackmore enters the Thomasville record bookshttps://t.co/vFYjArJFZQ — The Times-Enterprise (@timesenterprise) August 24, 2017

Now he’s a record-holding field goal kicker for Thomasville, where it will truly take something for anyone to knock off his 57-yard record. Well, anyone except himself, of course.