VIDEO: Thousand Oaks (Calif.) center fielder Steele Ledford makes ridiculous diving catch

Thousand Oaks' Steele Ledford with a defensive dazzler to get the first out in the 7th. Diving catch in Center. pic.twitter.com/iaDbFKthqz — Evan Barnes (@evan_b) March 25, 2017

Steele Ledford is a two-sport standout, a star on both the football field and baseball diamond. While he’s gained more attention for the former, he showed why he may eventually have better professional prospects in the latter with a spectacular catch in a game on Friday.

Ledford, who helped lead the Lancers to the California Interscholastic Federation Northern Division final as a wide receiver and kick returner, went full sprint and full extension to bring in a near miraculous diving catch during the seventh (final) inning of his squad’s 1-0 victory against fellow Southern California contender Westlake.

Ledford takes his defense very seriously. According to the Los Angeles Daily News, the center fielder sported a gaudy chain that featured an emblem saying “No Fly Zone” during the 1-0 victory, an apparent reference to his defensive prowess in the outfield. The senior is in his first year playing under former longtime Pittsburgh Pirate star Jack Wilson, who wasted no time in raving about the teenager’s raw athleticism.

“He could start defensively in the big leagues right now,” Wilson told the Daily News.

That’s a heck of a comment from a former Major League shortstop who lasted more than a decade in baseball’s toughest position to field. As for Ledford, despite not being featured as a part of the Perfect Game circuit or another similar recruiting showcase, plays like the one you see here and his blazing (alleged) 4.4-second 40-yard dash time might still make him a late round draft prospect for an opportunistic MLB club. After all, speed and athleticism kill, and Ledford has plenty of both to burn.