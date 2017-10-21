VIDEO: Toddler in drill team outfit steals show at La. high school football game

Few things are better than young children invading sporting events. Case in point: This Louisiana toddler, who took her chance to dance along with the school drill team and stole the spotlight from everyone.

Meet 2-year-old Ollie Malone. The toddler is the daughter of two Southwood (La.) teachers, which landed her in the school’s homecoming festivities. After putting on her drill team outfit and spending the first half in the stands with the crew, she followed them down to the track during their halftime performance with the band.

And why not? If Ollie had been part of the drill team for the first half, why shouldn’t she be part of the team at halftime? What followed was the best monkey-see, money-do dance routine anyone will ever see. The drill team high stepped, Ollie high stepped. They twitched their rear end, Ollie twitched her rear end.

And when it was time to march off the sideline track, Ollie slipped right in front of the rear of the line and marched in time off, albeit with an occasional prompting from a friend looking out for her.

It’s obviously far too early to know if Ollie has a turn in show business in her future, but one thing is certain: the girl definitely has some moves, and she’s not afraid to show them off.