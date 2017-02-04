VIDEO: Top 10 players from Day 1 of Nike Extravaganza

Day 1 of the Nike Extravaganza had a lot of great action at Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), and Overtime.com provided highlights of the top 10 plays:
Billy Preston, Oak Hill Academy, Powers His Way Into The Lane For A Vicious Slam
Matt Coleman/Devontae Shuler, Oak Hill Academy. Coleman Delivers The Alley-Oop To Shuler
Bol Bol, Mater Dei, Unleashes A Monster Block
Jaylen Hands, Foothills Christian, Dances His Way For A Buzzer Beater
Bol Bol, Mater Dei, Hammers Down The One Hand Slam
Ty-Shon Alexander/Kenny Nwuba, Oak Hill Academy. Alexander Lobs It High For Nwuba
Kale Baldado, Foothills Christian, Puts The Defender On A Poster
Bol Bol, Mater Dei, Demonstrates His Explosiveness
Jaylen Hands, Foothills Christian, Throws Down In Transition
Michael Wang, Mater Dei, Runs In For The Putback