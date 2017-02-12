VIDEO: Top 10 players from the Metro Classic, Day 2

Here are the top 10 plays from Day 2 of the Metro Classic in New Jersey:
Matthue Cotton, St. Benedict’s, takes flight to start the game
Louis King, Hudson Catholic, unleashes in-game windmill
R.J. Barrett, Montverde Academy, launches himself for the massive slam
Nigel Marshall, St. Anthony’s, first play of the game poster
Sandro Mamukelashvili, Montverde Academy, goes behind-the-back & finishes with a massive jam
Noah Farrakhan, St. Benedict’s, receives the long outlet pass & finishes with a one hand throw down
Marcus Carr/RJ Barrett, Montverde Academy, as Carr with a nifty behind-the-back pass to Barett for the two hand flush
Sandro Mamukelashvili, Montverde Academy, gets the steal & lands a major dunk
Precious Achiuwa, St. Benedict’s, gets by the defense for a rim rocking dunk
Jahvon Quinerly, Hudson Catholic, threads the needle with a beautiful no-look pass