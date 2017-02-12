VIDEO: Top 10 players from the Metro Classic, Day 2

Here are the top 10 plays from Day 2 of the Metro Classic in New Jersey:

Matthue Cotton, St. Benedict’s, takes flight to start the game

Louis King, Hudson Catholic, unleashes in-game windmill

R.J. Barrett, Montverde Academy, launches himself for the massive slam

Nigel Marshall, St. Anthony’s, first play of the game poster

Sandro Mamukelashvili, Montverde Academy, g oes behind-the-back & finishes with a massive jam

Noah Farrakhan, St. Benedict’s, receives the long outlet pass & finishes with a one hand throw down

Marcus Carr/RJ Barrett, Montverde Academy, as Carr with a nifty behind-the-back pass to Barett for the two hand flush

Sandro Mamukelashvili, Montverde Academy, gets the steal & lands a major dunk

Precious Achiuwa, St. Benedict’s, gets by the defense for a rim rocking dunk