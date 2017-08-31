VIDEO: Top 5 things we say to ourselves that limit our performance

YSPN360.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports.

How do you perceive failure?

Since we were little, many of us have been taught that failure is a bad thing. However, the path to success is often paved with failure.

How you perceive failure will pave the road to how you deal and recover from them. It took Thomas Edison 1,000 tries before he developed a successful prototype of the light bulb. He was asked by a reporter how it felt to fail 1,000 times, and Edison replied “I didn’t fail 1,000 times. The light bulb was an invention with 1,000 steps.”

RELATED: Excuses are performance poison | What you think about yourself can affect your performance

In Part 3 of YSPN360’s Things We Say to Ourselves series, Tim Dixon works to change your perception on failure from pain and anguish to a useful tool for success by taking our mistakes and learning, evaluating and adjusting for achievement.