VIDEO: Top NBA draft prospect Markelle Fultz swats youth players at the hoop

Markelle Fultz is working on his defense.

Potential No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz is already protecting the rim. 😂😂 (via @UW_WBB) A post shared by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on May 10, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

We kid, we kid. The now-former Washington Husky was at a youth basketball clinic in Seattle — apparently hosted by the University of Washington’s women’s basketball team — when he got the chance to face off against an entire host of whippersnappers taking aim at the rim.

Rather than block one shot to make his point then let the kids have their fun, Fultz went way out of his way to block all the shots.

It was a bold move, and one which underscores Fultz’s completism. Like fellow diminutive scoring guard and former Husky Isaiah Thomas, Fultz has never been afraid to take extra shots. Apparently he’s not afraid to put in extra time on rim defending either, even if it’s coming against opponents that are a good 10 years his junior.