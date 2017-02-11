VIDEO: Top plays at Metro Classic, Day 1

Here are the Top 10 plays from Day 1 at the Metro Classic in New Jersey, courtesy of Overtime.

R.J. Barrett, Montverde Academy (Fla.), gets the steal & eludes the defense for a slick throw down

EJ Anosike, St. Thomas More (Conn.), goes up & gets the alley-oop

Rechon Black, Montverde Academy, unleashes the big hand slam on the fast break

Jaheim Tanksley, Union Catholic (N.J.), in overtime, nails the buzzer beating three ball for the win

Matija Radovic, Montverde Prep, launches himself for the two hand flush

EJ Anosike, St. Thomas More, hard slam in the paint

Andrew Nembhard, Montverde Academy, pulls out two spin moves & hits the pull up

R.J. Barrett, Marcus Carr, Grant Shepard, Montverde Academy, Barrett lead pass to Carr who flips it off to Shepard for the monstrous jam

Marcus Carr, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Montverde Academy, Carr uses great vision to find Mamukelashvili for the slam

Devontae Carter, Montverde Prep, Uses a nifty finger roll for two