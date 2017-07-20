VIDEO: Top plays from Day 1 of the Under Armour All-America Camp

Some of the nation’s top prep players are at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Philadelphia.

Below, via itsOvertime.com, are the top plays from Wednesday.

Cassius Stanley adds to his highlight reel

Jordan McCabe beautiful look to Riley Battin

Scottie Lewis pick pocket & slam

Keyshawn Embery flip pass to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Joey Baker gets airborne

Eric Ayala perfect bounce pass to Anfernee Simons

Tyrese Martin creative pass to Saddiq Bey

Jalen Gaffney precise seal pass to Morris Udeze

Scottie Lewis hits the go ahead 3

Keyshawn Embery little step back