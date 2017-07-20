VIDEO: Top plays from Day 1 of the Under Armour All-America Camp

Some of the nation’s top prep players are at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Philadelphia.
Below, via itsOvertime.com, are the top plays from Wednesday.
Cassius Stanley adds to his highlight reel
Jordan McCabe beautiful look to Riley Battin
Scottie Lewis pick pocket & slam
Keyshawn Embery flip pass to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Joey Baker gets airborne
Eric Ayala perfect bounce pass to Anfernee Simons
Tyrese Martin creative pass to Saddiq Bey
Jalen Gaffney precise seal pass to Morris Udeze
Scottie Lewis hits the go ahead 3
Keyshawn Embery little step back