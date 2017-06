Below are the top plays from Thursday at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Charlottesville, Va., courtesy of itsovertime.com.

Andre Reeves shuts the gym down with vicious dunk

Bryan Antoine makes the floor shake

Miles Norris huge throw down

Scottie Lewis take off time

Javonte Smart behind the back to Nassir Little

Jerome Hunter charges in for the putback

Simi Shittu drops some thunder

Cassius Stanley showtime

Musa Jallow takes advantage of his wingspan