Below, via itsOvertime.com, are the top plays from Day 2 at the Nike Elite 100 camp in St. Louis.

Outlet to Cole Anthony who does the rest

Trendon Watford clears the lane

Kofi Cockburn post up move

Luke Anderson dribbles out of the corner

Kira Lewis steals and finishes

Jalen Lecque’s block gets the bench up

Chandler Lawson follow up

Cole Anthony ends the game in style

Jalen Lecque has moves and can finish

Nate Tabor strong take