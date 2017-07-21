VIDEO: Top plays from Day 2 of the Under Armour All-America Camp

Some of the nation’s top prep players are at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Philadelphia.
Below, via itsOvertime.com, are the top plays from Thursday.
You don’t know about Scottie Lewis
Elijah Weaver does his thing and find Jyare Davis
Tyler Harris finds Seth Lundy .. that was sweet!
McCabe’s passing on display to Josh LeBlanc
Sweet reverse by Jalen Gaffney
Marvin Price with a tough dunk
Tyrese Martin finds Saddiq Bey
Cassius with a slam
Isaiah Wong bringing out some nice moves and scoring with contact
Jalen Johnson nice pass to Tyrese Martin