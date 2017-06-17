VIDEO: Top plays from Day 3 at the NBPA Top 100 Camp

Below are the top plays from Friday at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Charlottesville, Va., courtesy of itsovertime.com.

Simi Shittu senses Cassius Stanley downcourt

Dontarious Jones nails a deep three at the buzzer

Joey Baker dunks through the defender

Andre Reeves excites Keldon Johnson

Jordan McCabe gets the defender twisted up, drains the three

Patrick McCaffery unleashed

Naz Reid puts everyone on notice

Simi Shittu wild dunk

John Newman jump pass leads to Jimmy Nichols alley oop

Will Dillard pounces to the rim