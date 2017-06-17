USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Top plays from Day 3 at the NBPA Top 100 Camp

VIDEO: Top plays from Day 3 at the NBPA Top 100 Camp

Video

VIDEO: Top plays from Day 3 at the NBPA Top 100 Camp

Below are the top plays from Friday at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Charlottesville, Va., courtesy of itsovertime.com.

RELATED: Day 1’s top plays

RELATED: Day 2’s top plays

MORE: Five players who won’t be under the radar for long

Simi Shittu senses Cassius Stanley downcourt  

Dontarious Jones nails a deep three at the buzzer

Joey Baker dunks through the defender

Andre Reeves excites Keldon Johnson

Jordan McCabe gets the defender twisted up, drains the three 

Patrick McCaffery unleashed 

Naz Reid puts everyone on notice 

Simi Shittu wild dunk 

John Newman jump pass leads to Jimmy Nichols alley oop

Will Dillard pounces to the rim 

, , , , , , , Video

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home