VIDEO: Top plays from Day 3 at the NBPA Top 100 Camp

Below are the top plays from Friday at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Charlottesville, Va., courtesy of itsovertime.com.
Simi Shittu senses Cassius Stanley downcourt
Dontarious Jones nails a deep three at the buzzer
Joey Baker dunks through the defender
Andre Reeves excites Keldon Johnson
Jordan McCabe gets the defender twisted up, drains the three
Patrick McCaffery unleashed
Naz Reid puts everyone on notice
Simi Shittu wild dunk
John Newman jump pass leads to Jimmy Nichols alley oop
Will Dillard pounces to the rim