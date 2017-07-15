VIDEO: Top plays from Day 3 at the Nike Peach Jam

The Nike Peach Jam kicked off play Wednesday. Below, courtesy of itsOvertime.com , are the top plays from Day 3.

Mason Forbes soars, Taeshon Cherry roars (Oakland Soldiers)

KJ Buffen on two defenders (Nike Team Florida)

Cole Swider on the break (BABC)

Jarvis Thomas punishes the rim (Howard Pulley)

Xavier Johnson goes off (Team Takeover)

Antwann Jones gets on the dunk cam (E1T1 United)

Keldon Johnson showtime (Boo Williams)

Rechon Black rises up (CP3)

Daniel Oturu knock him down and jams it (Howard Pulley)

Antwaan Jones drops the defender (E1T1 United)