VIDEO: Top plays from Day 3 of USA Basketball's U19 training camp

USA Basketball has narrowed its U19 team to 18 finalists, several of whom still compete in the high school ranks.

Below, via itsOvertime.com, are the top plays from Day 3 of the U19 training session.

Cam Reddish behind the back action to Bol Bol

Jordan Brown putback city

Chaundee Brown Reverse

Bol Bol shows ridiculous length

Charlie Moore whips the pass to Kris Wilkes

Devon Daniels in reverse

Josh Okogie & Kevin Huerter go block for block

Charlie Moore great court vision to Jordan Brown

P.J. Washington to the rack anytime

