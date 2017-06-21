VIDEO: Top plays from Day 3 of USA Basketball's U19 training camp

USA Basketball has narrowed its U19 team to 18 finalists, several of whom still compete in the high school ranks.
Below, via itsOvertime.com, are the top plays from Day 3 of the U19 training session.
Cam Reddish behind the back action to Bol Bol
Jordan Brown putback city
Chaundee Brown Reverse
Bol Bol shows ridiculous length
Charlie Moore whips the pass to Kris Wilkes
Devon Daniels in reverse
Josh Okogie & Kevin Huerter go block for block
Charlie Moore great court vision to Jordan Brown
P.J. Washington to the rack anytime