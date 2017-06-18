VIDEO: Top plays from Day 4 at NBPA Top 100 camp

Below are the top plays from Saturday at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Charlottesville, Va., courtesy of itsovertime.com.

Cole Anthony savage mode

Patrick McCaffery dominated

Scottie Lewis throws down the vicious hammer

Grant Sherfield corrals the loose ball and lobs it for Matthew Hurt

Andre Reeves impresses Scottie Lewis with his pump fake step-back

Darius Bagley drops the defender and feeds Matthew Hurt

Joseph LeBlanc catches the alley oop

Antoine Davis draws in the D, finds Ashton Hagans

Simi Shittu with that little pump

Scottie Lewis shows his burst