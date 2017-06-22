VIDEO: Top plays from Day 4 of USA Basketball's U19 training camp

USA Basketball has narrowed its U19 team to 17 finalists, several of whom still compete in the high school ranks.
Below, via itsOvertime.com, are the top plays from Day 4 of the U19 training session.
Austin Wiley huge slam off the offensive board
Mitchell Robinson rolls to the rim for the mammoth jam
Cam Reddish court awareness to Josh Okogie
Bol Bol beautiful pass to PJ Washington who rocks the rim
Louis King feeds Brandon McCoy
Quinton Rose to Louis King for the nasty finish
Great teamwork gives Romeo Langford the easy dunk
Jordan Brown goes thru the rim
Austin Wiley jamming over everybody