VIDEO: Top plays from Day 4 of USA Basketball's U19 training camp

USA Basketball has narrowed its U19 team to 17 finalists, several of whom still compete in the high school ranks.

Below, via itsOvertime.com, are the top plays from Day 4 of the U19 training session.

Austin Wiley huge slam off the offensive board

Mitchell Robinson rolls to the rim for the mammoth jam

Cam Reddish court awareness to Josh Okogie

Bol Bol beautiful pass to PJ Washington who rocks the rim

Louis King feeds Brandon McCoy

Quinton Rose to Louis King for the nasty finish

Great teamwork gives Romeo Langford the easy dunk

Jordan Brown goes thru the rim

Austin Wiley jamming over everybody