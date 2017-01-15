VIDEO: Top plays from Hoophall Classic, Day 3

Here are the top plays from Saturday’s action at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass., courtesy of itsovertime.com:

Chuck O’Bannon, Bishop Gorman, with poster dunk and draws the foul

Nate Pierre-Louis and Naz Reid, Roselle Catholic, as Pierre-Louis throws it up to Reid for the reverse alley-oop

Tremont Waters, Notre Dame, knocks down the deeeep three

Brandon Randolph and Cam Reddish, Westtown, as Randolph lobs one for Reddish

Cam Reddish and Mo Bamba, Westtown, as Reddish makes the defender fall and passes to Bamba for the slam

Cam Reddish, Westtown, gets by the defense for a one-handed dunk

Brandon Randolph, Westtown, takes flight

Garrett Sullivan and DeAndre Ayton, Hillcrest Academy as Sullivan feeds Ayton for the alley-oop

Jason Battle and Naz Reid, Roselle Catholic, as Battle loses his balance and throws it over his head to a charging Reid

Charles O’Bannon, Bishop Gorman, with the reverse poster jam