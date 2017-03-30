Menu

boys basketball

VIDEO: Top plays from McDonald's All American Game

The 40th annual McDonald’s All American Game was Wednesday night in Chicago.

Below, courtesy of Overtime, are the top plays from the game.

Collin Sexton To Kevin Knox 

Collin Sexton To Mohamed Bamba 

Lonnie Walker

Quade Green To Mitchell Robinson

Trevon Duval To Mohamed Bamba 

Collin Sexton To Wendell Carter 

Lonnie Walker To Mitchell Robinson

Jaren Jackson

Collin Sexton To Kevin Knox

Trevon Duval, Collin Sexton, Wendell Carter & Mohamed Bamba 

