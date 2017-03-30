VIDEO: Top plays from McDonald's All American Game

The 40th annual McDonald’s All American Game was Wednesday night in Chicago.
MORE: Texas signees lead East to overtime win in girls game
MORE: Michael Porter Jr. wins MVP in McDonald’s All American Game victory
Below, courtesy of Overtime, are the top plays from the game.
Collin Sexton To Kevin Knox
Collin Sexton To Mohamed Bamba
Lonnie Walker
Quade Green To Mitchell Robinson
Trevon Duval To Mohamed Bamba
Collin Sexton To Wendell Carter
Lonnie Walker To Mitchell Robinson
Jaren Jackson
Collin Sexton To Kevin Knox
Trevon Duval, Collin Sexton, Wendell Carter & Mohamed Bamba