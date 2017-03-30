VIDEO: Top plays from McDonald's All American Game

The 40th annual McDonald’s All American Game was Wednesday night in Chicago.

Below, courtesy of Overtime, are the top plays from the game.

Collin Sexton To Kevin Knox

Collin Sexton To Mohamed Bamba

Lonnie Walker

Quade Green To Mitchell Robinson

Trevon Duval To Mohamed Bamba

Collin Sexton To Wendell Carter

Lonnie Walker To Mitchell Robinson

Jaren Jackson

Collin Sexton To Kevin Knox

Trevon Duval, Collin Sexton, Wendell Carter & Mohamed Bamba