Here are the top plays from the early session of the Nike Elite 100 Camp in St. Louis, courtesy of ItsOvertime.com.

Chandler Lawson downcourt feed to Trendon Watford

Jalen Lecque slices up the defense

Tre Mann lobs it to P.J. Fuller

Cole Anthony creates for Isaiah Stewart

Carl Lewis big man slam

A.J. Hoggard underhand lob to E.J. Liddell

Tyreek Smith angry at the rim

Tre Mann beautiful shot

Mahamadou Diawara freezes the defender