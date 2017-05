The third stop on the Nike EYBL circuit is in Atlanta this weekend and here are the top plays from Friday night’s first session courtesy of ItsOvertime.com.

Ryan Boyce (Team Penny)

Shareef O’Neal (Cal Supreme)

Jarvis Thomas (Howard Pulley)

Jalen Lecque (Southern Stampede)

Drue Drinnon (Southern Stampede)

Drue Drinnon drills the 4 point play at the buzzer to give his team a 1 point win! 🏆 @Southstampede #2017EYBL pic.twitter.com/Gp6WGW0TNE — Overtime (@overtime) May 13, 2017

Trey McGowens (Team United)

Marvin Bagley (Nike Phamily)

Khaleem Bennett (UPlay Canada)

Balsa Koprivica (Nike Team Florida)

Tyger Campbell/ Brandon Johns (Speice Indy Heat)