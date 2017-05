The third stop on the Nike EYBL circuit is in Atlanta this weekend and here are the top plays from Saturday’s sessions courtesy of ItsOvertime.com.

Vernon Carey (Nike Team Florida)

Bol Bol (Cal Supreme)

Shareef Oโ€™Neal (Cal Supreme)

Marvin Bagley (Nike Phamily)

Keyontae Johnson (Boo Williams)

Dan Oturu (Howard Pulley)

Coby White (Team CP3)

Tyreek Smith (Houston Hoops)

Bol Bol/ Shareef Oโ€™Neal (Cal Supreme)

Duane Washington (The Family)