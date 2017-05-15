VIDEO: Top plays from Nike EYBL Atlanta, Day 3

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | May 15, 2017

The third stop on the Nike EYBL circuit is in Atlanta this weekend and here are the top plays from Sunday’s sessions courtesy of ItsOvertime.com.

Cole Anthony (PSA Cardinals)

Shareef O’Neal (Cal Supreme)

Anthony Nelson (New York Lightning)

Gabe Brown (The Family)

Trey McGowens (Team United)

Tre Jones/Jarvis Thomas (Howard Pulley)

Darius Bazley (Meanstreets)

Jairus Hamilton (Georgia Stars)

Mitchell Seraille (Houston Hoops)

D.J. Jeffries (Team Penny)