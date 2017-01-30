Menu

boys basketball

VIDEO: Top plays from the Montverde Academy Invitational

Here are the top plays from Thursday and Friday at the Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament courtesy of ItsOvertime.com.

RJ Barrett – Montverde Academy
Bursts Into The Lane For A Thrilling Slam

Koby Thomas – Imhotep Charter
Unleashes A Roaring Jam

Kevin Porter – Rainier Beach
Soars For The Sweet Dunk

Nehemie Kabyea – Rainier Beach
Goes Up Strong In The Lane For The Powerful Slam

 

 

Daron Russell/Donte Scott – Imhotep Charter
Russell With The Nifty Behind-The-Back Back Pass To Scott

Sandro Mamukelashvili/Rechon Black – Montverde Academy
Sandro Leaves It For Rechon For A Big Jam Before The Buzzer

 

 

Dave Beatty/Donte Scott – Imhotep Charter
Beatty With The Sweet No Look Pass To Scott

Shaq Jules – Windermere Prep
Flies By The Defense For A Rim Rattling Dunk

 

 

RJ Barrett/Andrew Nembhard – Montverde Academy
Barrett Works The Beautiful Give & Go With Nembhard

Kevin Porter – Rainier Beach
Comes Up With The Steal & Throw Down

 

 

