VIDEO: Top plays from the Montverde Academy Invitational

Here are the top plays from Thursday and Friday at the Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament courtesy of ItsOvertime.com.

RJ Barrett – Montverde Academy

Bursts Into The Lane For A Thrilling Slam

Koby Thomas – Imhotep Charter

Unleashes A Roaring Jam

Kevin Porter – Rainier Beach

Soars For The Sweet Dunk

Nehemie Kabyea – Rainier Beach

Goes Up Strong In The Lane For The Powerful Slam

Daron Russell/Donte Scott – Imhotep Charter

Russell With The Nifty Behind-The-Back Back Pass To Scott

Sandro Mamukelashvili/Rechon Black – Montverde Academy

Sandro Leaves It For Rechon For A Big Jam Before The Buzzer

Dave Beatty/Donte Scott – Imhotep Charter

Beatty With The Sweet No Look Pass To Scott

Shaq Jules – Windermere Prep

Flies By The Defense For A Rim Rattling Dunk

RJ Barrett/Andrew Nembhard – Montverde Academy

Barrett Works The Beautiful Give & Go With Nembhard

Kevin Porter – Rainier Beach

Comes Up With The Steal & Throw Down