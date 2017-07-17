VIDEO: Top plays from the Nike Peach Jam Championship

The Nike Peach Jam kicked off play Wednesday. Below, courtesy of itsOvertime.com, are the top plays from the championship game.

James Akinjo drives the lane, throws it up to Mason Forbes (Oakland Soldiers)

Brandon Slater tough And-1(Team Takeover)

Amadou Sow with the massive rejection (Oakland Soldiers)

Xavier Johnson fakes them out badly (Team Takeover)

Jalen Smith bang out (Team Takeover)

Kihei Clark freezes the defender (Oakland Soldiers)

Jack Schwietz nice pump move (Oakland Soldiers)

James Akinjo another alley to Mason Forbes (Oakland Soldiers)

Taeshon Cherry knocks down the 3, lets out a huge roar (Oakland Soldiers)

James Akinjo puts on the moves (Oakland Soldiers)

Oakland Soldiers 2017 Peach Jam Champions