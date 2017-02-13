VIDEO: Top plays from the PrimeTime Shootout

The PrimeTime Shootout was Sunday in New Jersey, and it featured loads of top talent.

Check out the top plays from the event, courtesy of Overtime.

Jalen Carey, Immaculate Conception (N.J.)

Naz Reid, Roselle Catholic (N.J.)

Devontae Shuler/Lindell Wigginton, Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

Jade Tse/Moses Brown, Archbishop Molloy (N.Y.)

Valid Emanuel, The Patrick School (N.J.)

Jalen Carey/Justin Winston, Immaculate Conception (N.J.)

Nate Pierre-Louis, Roselle Catholic (N.J.)

Cole Anthony, Archbishop Molloy (N.Y.)

Nick Richards, The Patrick School (N.J.)

Naz Reid, Roselle Catholic (N.J.)