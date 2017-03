DICK’S Sporting Goods High School Nationals tipped Thursday in New York City.

Below are the top plays from the opening day, via Overtime.

DeAndre Osuigwe To Silvio De Sousa (IMG Academy)

RJ Barrett To Sandro Mamukelashvili (Montverde Academy)

Lamine Diane (Findlay Prep)

Keyontae Johnson (IMG Academy)

PJ Washington (Findlay Prep)

Trevon Duval (IMG Academy)

Billy Preston (Oak Hill Academy)

Emmitt Williams (IMG Academy)