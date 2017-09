If you're tryin make your move, you gotta know your lane… Game Day. pic.twitter.com/AbYjgjarMf — Cagan Campbell (@_CaganCamp) September 1, 2017

Cagan Campbell was the Alabama 6A state champion in the 60 meters and the 400 meters last spring on the track. Last January, he ran what at one point was the fastest time in the country in the 400 indoors at 47.64 seconds.

So, we know Campbell is fast.

Translate that into football speed and watch as the Hillcrest (Tuscaloosa) senior races untouched for an 84-yard touchdown on the opening kickoff Friday night, although Oak Mountain edged a rallying Hillcrest 28-27.