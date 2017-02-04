VIDEO: Trae Young goes nutmeg, three-pointer, bow and a kiss

Five-star guard Trae Young did Trae Young things as he scored 43 points — 39 points in the final three quarters — to lead Norman North (Okla.) to an 80-68 victory against rival Norman High in the annual Crosstown Clash.

Also Friday, Young also announced that he would be making his college choice on Feb. 16. He has taken official visits to each of his final three: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Kansas.

During the win, Young added another to his highlight reel as seen below: He goes through his opponent’s legs, hits the three, then takes a bow and blows a kiss to the crowd. Young previously bowed earlier this season after hitting a game-winner.