VIDEO: Trevon Duval, No. 7 IMG Academy with more high-flying highlights

No. 7 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) is spending the weekend in Virginia as coach Vince Walden brought his team to his hometown of Suffolk for the Bulldogs Showcase at King’s Fork High.

The Ascenders pulled away for a 92-80 victory against Norcom before a standing-room only crowd with Trevon Duval, the nation’s top-ranked point guard, leading the way with 19 points.

IMG faces Village Christian (N.C.) on Saturday.

Here are some of the high-flying highlights from BallIsLife.com.