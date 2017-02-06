VIDEO: Trevon Duval with sick crossover and dunk

Trevon Duval, the nation’s No. 1 point guard, was back in his home state of New Jersey this weekend with IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.).

As you can see from the video from Home Team Hoops, Duval pulled off a sick crossover and dunk in a victory against the Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.).

On Monday, Duval announced that he is taking a visit to Duke this week from Wednesday to Friday. Duke plays North Carolina on Thursday.

He already has visited Kansas and is planning a visit later this month to Arizona. Seton Hall and Baylor also are among his final five.