VIDEO: Trevon Jackson, 275-pound Virginia DE, pulls down incredible one-handed interception

Trevon Jackson is a 6-foot-2, 275-pound defensive end for Charlottesville High in Virginia. He’s an exceptional athlete as well, as evidenced by this wild interception from his team’s season-opener against Glass High School.

Fast forward to the 0:49 mark of the video above to see a play that will just about blow your mind. Not only did Jackson find a way to pull in a completely crazy interception, he took off down the field with it and even completed a small vault over a defender.

If that isn’t a serious early contender for defensive play of the year, we’re not sure what is.

The pick and return weren’t enough to earn Charlottesville the win, as Glass used a 14-point fourth quarter to escape with a 21-20 season-opening win. That’s ok. Come season’s end something tells us fans will remember that interception a lot more than the game’s final score.