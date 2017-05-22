VIDEO: James Monroe (W. Va.) baserunner Tripp Shiflet goes airborne to avoid tag at home

James Monroe two-sport star Tripp Shiflet was determined to score. The ball beat him to the plate. He had only two options, and he took the high road. Quite literally.

Stuck the landing too pic.twitter.com/wGLY98kZBC — Tripp shiflet (@T_SHIFLET) May 20, 2017

Shiflet went airbone to avoid a tag at home, leaping clear over the catcher for Montcalm and slapping the plate as he flew by. The play was the unquestionable highlight of Monroe’s 12-1 victory, though it’s unclear if it was one of the two runs he scored in the victory, or if he was called out for leaping over a defensive player, which is illegal per the NFHS rule book.

Either way, the play was perhaps the most athletic in the entire West Virginia baseball season. And it’s certainly worth watching more than once.

Shiflet will attend Concord University to play football in 2017. Maybe the Concord baseball team should give him a long, hard look as well.