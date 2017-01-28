VIDEO: Tyler Kropuenske's last-second heave lifts Beresford over West Central

#BonusBasketball is fun and all, but the way Beresford avoided an extra period Friday night against West Central was pretty darn tremendous.

With the score tied at 53 and just a few precious seconds left on the clock, Beresford inbounded the ball from underneath its own basket to Nick Gabbert. Gabbert took the ball in front of the West Central bench, but was met by a pair of defenders looking to seal him off as he neared midcourt.

Rather than try to force something, he spun and fired a pass to Tyler Kropuenske at the free throw line.

Then, this happened:

The win improved Beresford to 5-6 on the year, while West Central fell to 3-8.

(h/t Taro Fujimoto)

