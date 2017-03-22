VIDEO: Tyreke Key's reverse jam off an alley oop was a marvel

Let’s just call this one a museum-quality jam from Tyreke Key.

Key, a Nashville-area star who recently broke Tony Delk’s longtime Kentucky state scoring record, is a star for Clay County, which recently wrapped up the TSSAA state playoffs. In one recent game, Key found himself with a clear land to the the hoop. He snuck around the back side and then elevated to throw down a massive reverse jam.

That’s Key up top, practically hanging on to the rim. You won’t see many more emphatic dunks than that, even if they weren’t enough to land Clay County a Class A state title.