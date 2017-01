Here is something you won’t see very often: UCLA-bound Cody Riley dunked so hard for Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) that the rim was tilted to the side, leading to the game being delayed.

After a delay, Riley and teammate Marvin Bagley III pushed the backboard back into place so the rim was back in its proper spot.

Sierra Canyon beat Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland) 84-52 in the daylong Sierra Canyon Super Showcase. Bagley had 24 and Riley finished with 15.