Foothills Christian (El Cajon, Calif.) star Jaylen Hands needed 11 points to break the scoring record set by Stephon Marbury 22 years ago at the UA Holiday Classic at Torrey Pines, Calif.

He got 38.

The UCLA signee averaged 36 points per game in five outings, including 42 in his team’s semifinal win.

Foothills Christian won the tournament’s National Division¬†with a 61-57 victory against St. John’s College (Washington D.C.).