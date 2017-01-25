VIDEO: Unbelievable basketball game-winner in Iowa you have to see to believe

What. A. Finish.

The ADM (Adel) boys basketball team hosted Winterset on Tuesday night in a Raccoon River Conference showdown that went down to the wire. And you’ve got to see it to believe it.

With just 3.3 seconds remaining in regulation and down 62-60, ADM senior Sam McCartney heaves a full-court pass toward their basket. It was intercepted by a Winterset player, junior Harrison Brockway, but he was having trouble staying inbound. ADM senior Jared Sapp managed to snag the ball away from Brockway, and threw up the last-second 3-point shot in the corner for the win.

The ball clanks off the far iron, bounces as high as the top of the backboard and swishes in for the 63-62 victory. Buckets.

Cheers and screams head toward the Tigers’ players as their student section rushes the court to congratulate them in one massive victory huddle.

ADM student Lindsey Lange posted video of the buzzer-beating shot to her Twitter account, where it has collected 220 retweets and over 420 likes as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.