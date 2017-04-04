VIDEO: Undecided five-star seniors Mo Bamba and Kevin Knox answer random/revealing recruiting questions

CHICAGO – By now Tampa Catholic (Tampa, Fla.) wing Kevin Knox and Westtown School (West Chester, Penn.) center Mohamed Bamba are well-versed in the art of the go-to answer.

Hard to blame them with the lack of originality in the line of questioning they’re met with on a consistent basis.

To that end, we decided to pose five questions about their finalists – Bamba (Kentucky, Duke, Texas, Michigan) and Knox (Florida State, Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky) – that are so random we can guarantee they’ve never heard them before.

We started with this gem: You’re on a lifeboat in the middle of the ocean and you can only save one of the head coaches on your list; who’s getting pulled in?

That was just the beginning.

Check out how they responded below.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY