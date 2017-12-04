VIDEO: USC SG commit Kevin Porter Jr. delivers move of the season so far

It’s early, but Kevin Porter Jr. has officially laid down a marker in the race for the season’s best highlight.

Omg😳 Kevin Porter Jr might have the play of the year pic.twitter.com/zlobft6Rti — NBA Inside Stuff (@NBAInside_Stuff) December 3, 2017

During Rainier Beach’s (Seattle) season-opening victory against crosstown rival Chief Sealth, Kevin Porter Jr. stole the show with the jaw-dropping move you see above. First, he went behind the back to evade a pair of foes in the open court. Then he went around-the-world behind the back to create space close to the rim, setting himself up for a dunk on top of Chief Sealth’s Elijah Jackson.

Porter Jr.’s dunk was remarkable, but his reaction was just as impressive, in part because of his restraint. Yes, Porter Jr. turned back up court flexing to the crowd, but any normal human being would have been even more excited.

The real question, following a dunk like that, is how Porter Jr. isn’t a five-star rated prospect. If he can pull magic like that out of his hat next year at USC, Andy Enfield’s team may have a major game-changer on its hands.

Want more? Here are complete Porter Jr. highlights from the faceoff, which are well worth watching more than once.